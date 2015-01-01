Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Adolescent wrestlers undergo intense physical combat. While guidelines are effective in keeping the sport safer, concerns specific to the adolescent wrestler may be missed at primary care visits without knowledge of the unique challenges faced by these athletes. The following review highlights important characteristics of the adolescent wrestler which are of interest to primary care providers. RECENT FINDINGS: Recommendations for concussion management are evolving to gradual return-to-sport after physician clearance rather than total sport removal. Prolonged skin-to-skin contact also places athletes at greater risk of dermatologic infections, which often require removal from competition, treatment, and/or coverage. Finally, adolescent nutritional literature recommends limiting pre-match weight loss to 3-5% body weight due to noted kidney damage that may result from larger deficits. Adolescent wrestlers are more prone to acute injuries than chronic overuse injuries, with most injuries occurring above the trunk. Primary care providers should consider obtaining imaging to rule out severe injuries or referring to specialist providers. Current guidelines for skin infections require frequent pre-match skin checks and mandatory waiting periods when certain infections are identified. However, the primary care provider is well-equipped for more in-depth skin examination, discussion of skin hygiene, and appropriate treatment of skin infections. Athletes attempting to meet lower weight classes may put themselves at risk of acute kidney damage, under-fueling, and eating disorders. Current guidelines attempt to mitigate excessive weight changes in the adolescent wrestler during competition season, but primary care providers should emphasize healthier methods of weight fluctuation and look for indicators of physiological or psychological effects.

Language: en