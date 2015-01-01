Abstract

BACKGROUND: The spread of illicitly manufactured fentanyl is driving steep increases in US overdose deaths. Fentanyl seizures are correlated with state-level opioid-related mortality; however, more granular seizure surveillance information has the potential to better inform overdose prevention and harm reduction efforts.



METHODS: Using data on fentanyl pill and powder seizures from High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), we tested associations between seizure prevalence and overdose mortality, from 2013 to 2020. The primary exposure-seizure burden-was constructed by identifying counties having high (above the median) prevalence of pill, powder, or combined pill/powder seizure burden per 100,000 population. Poisson models accounted for county demographic, law enforcement and time trends.



RESULTS: During the timeframe, there were 13,842 fentanyl seizures in 606 US counties. In adjusted models, counties with a high burden of pill or powder fentanyl seizures, or both (combined pills/powder) exhibited higher total overdose mortality than non-high burden counties (pills adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR]: 1.10 [95 % confidence interval [CI]: 1.08, 1.12]; powder aPR 1.12 [CI: 1.11, 1.13]; combined pills/powder aPR: 1.27 [CI: 1.25, 1.29]). A similar pattern of associations with fentanyl seizure burden was noted for overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids (pills [aPR]: 0.99 [CI: 0.96, 1.02]; powder aPR 1.29 [CI: 1.27, 1.30]; combined pills/powder aPR 1.55 [CI: 1.52, 1.58]).



CONCLUSIONS: Law enforcement data on fentanyl seizures predicts drug overdose mortality at the county-level. Integrating these data with more traditional epidemiologic surveillance approaches has the potential to inform community overdose response efforts.

Language: en