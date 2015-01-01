Abstract

In the last two decades, numerous magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies have examined differences in cortical structure between individuals with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and healthy controls. These studies primarily emphasized alterations in gray matter volume (GMV) and cortical thickness (CT). Still, the scientific literature is notably scarce in regard to investigating associations of cortical structure with ADHD psychopathology, specifically inattention within adults with ADHD. The present study aimed to elucidate neurobiological underpinnings of inattention beyond GMV and CT by including cortical gyrification, sulcal depth, and fractal dimension. Building upon the Comparison of Methylphenidate and Psychotherapy in Adult ADHD Study (COMPAS), cortical structure parameters were investigated using 141 T1-weighted anatomical scans of adult patients with ADHD. All brain structural analyses were performed using the threshold-free cluster enhancement (TFCE) approach and the Computational Anatomy Toolbox (CAT12) integrated into the Statistical Parametric Mapping Software (Matlab Version R2021a).



RESULTS revealed significant correlations of inattention in multiple brain regions. Cortical gyrification was negatively correlated, whereas cortical thickness and fractal dimension were positively associated with inattention. The clusters showed widespread distribution across the cerebral cortex, with both hemispheres affected. The cortical regions most prominently affected included the precuneus, para-, pre-, and postcentral gyri, superior parietal lobe, and posterior cingulate cortex. This study highlights the importance of cortical alterations in attentional processes in adults with ADHD. Further research in this area is warranted to elucidate intricacies of inattention in adults with ADHD to potentially enhance diagnostic accuracy and inform personalized treatment strategies.

Language: en