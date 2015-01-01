|
Citation
van Hemert MTC, de Jong PM, Vanaerschot G, Brouwer TR, Zoon JS, Gunst E. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2358683.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39076139
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is a vast amount of evidence supporting the effectiveness of trauma-focused cognitive-behavioral therapy in treating posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, it remains unclear which specific treatment is most effective for patients with PTSD following childhood sexual and physical abuse (CSPA). Although Imaginal Exposure (IE) has proven highly effective in treating PTSD and is widely acknowledged as a standard method, Imagery Rescripting (IR) may be more suitable for CSPA-related PTSD. IR not only addresses fear but also targets other emotions and cognitions associated with childhood maladaptive schemas. Preliminary findings suggest lower drop-out rates for IR compared to IE, but no Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) currently assesses the effectiveness of IR for CSPA-related PTSD.
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; trauma; Treatment Outcome; RCT; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology; *Imagery, Psychotherapy; *Implosive Therapy; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; Abuso físico y sexual infantil; Child Abuse, Sexual/psychology; Childhood sexual and physical abuse; CSPA; early childhood traumatisation; ECA; IE; IR; Netherlands; pacientes con TEPT; Physical Abuse/psychology; PTSD patients; PTSD symptoms; trauma y síntomas de TEPT; traumatización en la primera infancia