Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a vast amount of evidence supporting the effectiveness of trauma-focused cognitive-behavioral therapy in treating posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, it remains unclear which specific treatment is most effective for patients with PTSD following childhood sexual and physical abuse (CSPA). Although Imaginal Exposure (IE) has proven highly effective in treating PTSD and is widely acknowledged as a standard method, Imagery Rescripting (IR) may be more suitable for CSPA-related PTSD. IR not only addresses fear but also targets other emotions and cognitions associated with childhood maladaptive schemas. Preliminary findings suggest lower drop-out rates for IR compared to IE, but no Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) currently assesses the effectiveness of IR for CSPA-related PTSD.



OBJECTIVE: This article presents a study protocol designed to investigate the optimal treatment (IE or IR) for individuals with CSPA-related PTSD and explore predictors of treatment success.



METHOD: In our study protocol, we suggest the inclusion of 173 patients (N = 64 in IR, N = 64 in IE, and N = 45 in the waitlist condition). The therapy procedures for both IE and IR will consist of 16 sessions lasting 90 min each, with treatment durations of 11 weeks. Measurements take place at baseline, at start of treatment, 11 weeks after the start of treatment (after 16 sessions) and at follow-up at 26 weeks after the last session. A mixed regression will be used to compare the three active conditions before and after measurement.



RESULTS: This article serves as a study protocol. The results are not yet available but they will be presented in a subsequent article.



CONCLUSION: This study protocol outlines a RCT which will be the first to provide information on the effectiveness of IR versus IE versus a control group in CSPA-related PTSD.Trial registration: Netherlands Trial Register NTR 4817. Registered 26 September 2014.

