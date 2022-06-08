Abstract

BACKGROUND: The experience of war in recent time is very common around the world, and the impact is profound on the mental health of the victims, especially among the young population. The most implicated mental health problem is post-traumatic stress disorder, which comes after an exposure to trauma as a severe and long-term result of the traumatic event. Studies in developed countries revealed this finding, but there is insufficient information in developing countries, where much of war and conflict exist and young population live including Ethiopia. Therefore, this study aims to assess the prevalence and associated factors of post-traumatic stress disorder among high school students who experienced war.



OBJECTIVE: We assessed the prevalence and factors associated with post-traumatic stress disorder among high school students who experienced war.



METHODS: A multi-centered school base cross-sectional study was conducted from May 23 to June 08, 2022. Data were collected from high school students in Woldia town. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression was used to identify the independent factors associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.



RESULTS: A total of 338 of the 410 students participated in this study (94.5% response rate). The prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder was 39.2%. In the multivariable analysis, poor social support (AOR = 3.40, 95% CI: 1.45, 7.95), depression (AOR = 3.24, 95% CI: 1.69,6.21), high level of perceived stress (AOR = 2.98, 95% CI: 1.61, 5.50), being in war fighting situation (AOR = 2.85, 95% CI: 1.40, 5.78), and witnessing the murder of family members or friends (AOR = 3.05, 95% CI: 1.47, 6.32) were factors significantly associated with post-traumatic stress disorder at a p-value <0.05.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS: In this study, around two in five of high school students had post-traumatic stress disorder. Independent factors of PTSD were depression, high stress levels, poor social support, witnessing the murder of family members/friends, and being in war fighting situation. We recommend that the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health collaborate to integrate mental health services into schools. This focuses on the early detection of students at risk of PTSD, such as those with depression, high perceived stress levels, and exposure to murder or war, and provides necessary social support to prevent PTSD.

