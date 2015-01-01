|
Citation
Rao G, Massa L, Schiavetti I, Vagge A, Nucci P, Giorgia Perinelli M, Striano P, Serafino M. Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39073560
Abstract
PURPOSE: To investigate, map, and synthesize evidence regarding the correlation between changes in binocular vision and fine motor skills among children.
Language: en
Keywords
Amblyopia; Binocular vision; Fine motor skills; Strabismus