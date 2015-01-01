Abstract

AIM: This research evaluated the effect of a nurse-facilitated intervention on elderly or medically frail community members' level of household emergency preparedness as measured in knowledge, actions taken, and supplies gathered. These community members had access and functional needs that must be accommodated during disasters to mitigate their increased risk of injury, illness, and death because of the disaster. With adequate preparedness, it is plausible these community members may survive the aftermath of a disaster without needing assistance from disaster responders.



METHODS: This was a non-randomized, single group, before-after feasibility study (N = 31) conducted in a one-on-one session with a nurse interventionist in an urban community setting in the United States of America. We used the Household Emergency Preparedness Instrument to measure intervention effectiveness and a Participant Experience Survey to evaluate participant satisfaction with the intervention. The intervention included an educational booklet that provided instruction to participants on how to create a disaster-related evacuation and communication plan and identify community resources. Upon completion of the booklet, participants received a complimentary disaster supply kit.



RESULTS: Mean general preparedness scores increased from 5.5 (SD = 4.1) pre-intervention to 20.2 (SD = 3.1) post-intervention (p <.001). Preparedness in all sub-scales also increased significantly (all ps <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings provide support for the feasibility of the intervention to increase all measured aspects of emergency preparedness (knowledge, behaviors, and supplies) among elderly and medically frail adults with access and functional needs during disasters.

Language: en