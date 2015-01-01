|
Citation
|
Heagele T, Samuels WE, Wholeben M, Nurse-Clarke N, Adams LM, McNeill C. Health emergency and disaster nursing 2024; 11(1): 53-65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39072292
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: This research evaluated the effect of a nurse-facilitated intervention on elderly or medically frail community members' level of household emergency preparedness as measured in knowledge, actions taken, and supplies gathered. These community members had access and functional needs that must be accommodated during disasters to mitigate their increased risk of injury, illness, and death because of the disaster. With adequate preparedness, it is plausible these community members may survive the aftermath of a disaster without needing assistance from disaster responders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disaster planning; disasters; emergency preparedness; intervention study; vulnerable populations