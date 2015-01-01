Abstract

This article proposes a practical and generalizable object detector, termed feature extraction-fusion-prediction network (FEFP-Net) for real-world application scenarios. The existing object detection methods have recently achieved excellent performance, however they still face three major challenges for real-world applications, i.e., feature similarity between classes, object size variability, and inconsistent localization and classification predictions. In order to effectively alleviate the current difficulties, the FEFP-Net with three key components is proposed, and the improved detection accuracy is proved in various applications: 1) Extraction Phase: an adaptive fine-grained feature extraction network is proposed to capture features of interest from coarse to fine details, which effectively avoids misclassification due to feature similarity; 2) Fusion Phase: a bidirectional neighbor connection network is designed to identify objects with different sizes by aggregating multilevel features and 3) Prediction Phase: in order to improve the accuracy of object localization and classification, a task specific prediction network is presented, which sufficiently exploits both the spatial and channel information of features. Compared with the State-of-the-Art methods, we achieved competitive results in the MS-COCO dataset. Further, we demonstrated the performance of FEFP-Net in different application fields, such as medical imaging, industry, agriculture, transportation, and remote sensing. These comprehensive experiments indicate that FEFP-Net has satisfactory accuracy and generalizability as a basic object detector.

Language: en