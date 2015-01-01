|
Citation
|
McLone SG, Pamplin Ii JR, Pappu JD, Gradus JL, Jay JS. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39085928
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearm homicide and opioid overdoses were already leading causes of death in the U.S. before both problems surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Firearm violence, overdoses, and COVID-19 have all disproportionately harmed communities that are socially and economically marginalized, but the co-occurrence of these problems in the same communities has received little attention. To describe the co-occurrence of firearm homicides and opioid overdose deaths with COVID-19 mortality we used 2017-2021 medical examiner's data from Chicago, IL. Deaths were assigned to zip codes based on decedents' residence. We stratified zip codes into quartiles by COVID-19 mortality rate, then compared firearm homicide and fatal opioid overdose rates by COVID-19 quartile.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Homicide; COVID-19; Firearm; Opioid overdose; Health disparity