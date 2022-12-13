Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There are inconsistent reports of factors relating to injury, illness and tactical performance in law enforcement recruits. Our objectives were to: (1) report physical and psychological risk factors and protective factors for injury and illness and (2) report physical and psychological risk factors and protective factors for tactical performance success.



DESIGN: Systematic epidemiological review.



METHODS: Searches of six databases were conducted on 13 December 2022. We included cohorts that assessed physical and psychological factors for injury, illness and tactical performance success. Study quality was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute Quality Assessment Checklist for Prevalence Studies and certainty assessed using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation.



RESULTS: 30 studies were included, and quality assessment was performed. Very low certainty of evidence exists for physical variables related to injury risk, and we found no studies that investigated psychological variables as a risk factor for injury. Low-certainty evidence found older age, poorer performance with push-up reps to failure, poorer arm ergometer revolutions, poorer beep test, poorer 75-yard pursuit and the 1.5 miles run tests to be associated with reduced tactical performance. Very low certainty of evidence exists that the psychological variables of intelligence and anger are associated with tactical performance.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified a lack of high-level evidence for factors associated with injury, illness and performance. Interventions based on this research will be suboptimal. We suggest context-specific factors related to injury, illness and performance in law enforcement populations are used to inform current practice while further, high-quality research into risk factors is performed. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42022381973.

