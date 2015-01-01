Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lisfranc joint injuries are common and often underdiagnosed. They occur during trauma of various mechanisms, high or low energy. Their management is difficult because of the wide spectrum of lesions and the management of associated lesions, particularly in the emergency stage. Their surgical treatment remains controversial. Therefore, the objective of this study was to evaluate and compare the management of Lisfranc injuries and to study their clinical, functional and radiologic evolution. We also wanted to assess the consequences of these lesions on the patient's quality of life. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was a retrospective multicenter study of 141 patients over 16 years at the time of the trauma. The patients included had presented a Lisfranc injury from January 2010 to June 2018. The epidemiological characteristics, the type of osteosynthesis, and the immediate and radiographic results at the last follow-up were collected. Functional assessment was analyzed by telephone review using the SF12, FAAM and AOFAS scores.



RESULTS: An associated M2 base fracture was found in almost 50 % of cases. A closed reduction and fixation was made in 25 % of cases. There was 69 % pins fixation. The reduction was not anatomical in 1/3 of the cases and was more difficult to achieve with an associated fracture. The FAAM score was statistically superior in the patients with internal fixation by screws compared to the treatment by pins. We found 18 % early complications. At least 1 year after the injury, C2M2 osteoarthritis was found in 45 % of patients.



DISCUSSION: Contrary to what is recommended in the literature, this study reported a high rate of osteosynthesis by pins whereas screws and plates were more recommended. Open reduction was also recommended and was the strategy of choice in this study. An M2 fracture was often associated with Lisfranc dislocations. The quality of reduction was essential and was better with open reduction and screw fixation.

