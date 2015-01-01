|
Citation
Podvin C, Saab M, Chantelot C, Rochwerger RA, Chataigneau A, Roussignol X, Pidhorz L. Injury 2024; 55(Suppl 1): e111352.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39069344
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Lisfranc joint injuries are common and often underdiagnosed. They occur during trauma of various mechanisms, high or low energy. Their management is difficult because of the wide spectrum of lesions and the management of associated lesions, particularly in the emergency stage. Their surgical treatment remains controversial. Therefore, the objective of this study was to evaluate and compare the management of Lisfranc injuries and to study their clinical, functional and radiologic evolution. We also wanted to assess the consequences of these lesions on the patient's quality of life. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was a retrospective multicenter study of 141 patients over 16 years at the time of the trauma. The patients included had presented a Lisfranc injury from January 2010 to June 2018. The epidemiological characteristics, the type of osteosynthesis, and the immediate and radiographic results at the last follow-up were collected. Functional assessment was analyzed by telephone review using the SF12, FAAM and AOFAS scores.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Treatment Outcome; Quality of Life; *Fracture Fixation, Internal/methods; Bone Screws; Fractures, Bone/surgery/diagnostic imaging; Functional outcome; Lisfranc injuries; Metatarsal Bones/injuries/surgery; Open reduction and internal fixation; Primary arthrodesis; Radiography; Tarsometatarsal joint