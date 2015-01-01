|
Shen Y, Guo J, Wang C, Huang Z, Yi Y, You J. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39075629
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Previous research linked problematic mobile social media use to non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, little research explored the underlying mechanism. Drawing on the social displacement hypothesis, which suggests that excessive social media use may disrupt offline social interactions, leading to negative emotional experiences, the study employs a longitudinal design to explore the relationship between problematic mobile social media use and NSSI, with a specific emphasis on the mediating role of self-disgust.
latent growth curve analysis; non‐suicidal self‐injury; problematic mobile social media use; self‐disgust