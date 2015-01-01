Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous research linked problematic mobile social media use to non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, little research explored the underlying mechanism. Drawing on the social displacement hypothesis, which suggests that excessive social media use may disrupt offline social interactions, leading to negative emotional experiences, the study employs a longitudinal design to explore the relationship between problematic mobile social media use and NSSI, with a specific emphasis on the mediating role of self-disgust.



METHODS: A total of 1,684 Chinese adolescents (52.3% females; M(age) = 14.59 years, SD(age) = 1.27) completed self-report questionnaires regarding problematic mobile social media use, self-disgust, and NSSI. The assessment was conducted in three waves, 6 months apart.



RESULTS: Using latent growth curve and structural equation modeling, our study observed a consistent linear decline in NSSI levels over time. Higher initial NSSI levels correlated with a slower reduction. Problematic mobile social media use positively influenced the initial level of NSSI. Additionally, self-disgust played a mediating role in the relationship between problematic mobile social media use and NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: The study underscores the importance of understanding the emotional experiences behind social media use, beyond mere usage duration. By revealing the mediating role of self-disgust, it provides new insights into the complex interplay between problematic mobile social media use and adolescent NSSI.

