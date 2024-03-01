Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, and rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are climbing.(1) Promising interventions such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) are available to treat suicidal youth, and new approaches may facilitate greater intervention engagement, adherence, and effectiveness.(2) Digital tools (eg, personal smartphones) are a particularly promising avenue and could enhance existing, evidence-based interventions by providing new opportunities for assessment and intervention between sessions.

