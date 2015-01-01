Abstract

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. People of all ages participate in the sport, with the most being aged 35 years or older. Pickleball is a paddle and racket sport with a smaller court size, lighter racket, and similar rules as tennis. From 2019 to 2021, the number of pickleball players increased from 3.3 to 4.8 million. Historically, as a sport grows in popularity, there tends to be a linear increase in injuries. This review compiles data from retrospective studies containing emergency department data and case reports of specific injuries sustained playing pickleball. One factor that could be perceived as favorable concerning injury risk is the smaller court size compared with tennis, although no correlation has been found between court size and rate of injury. The most common injuries presenting to the emergency department among pickleball players were muscle strains, joint sprains, and fractures. Men were three times more likely to sustain muscle strains and joint sprains while women were three times more likely to sustain fractures. As the sport continues to grow, the tracking of injury types and mechanisms of injury will become important in informing injury prevention strategies and improved safety for players.

