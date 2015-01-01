|
Citation
|
Orlins ER, Slack AJ, Essel B, Chatfield SL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39083804
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Participation in college athletics has traditionally been presumed to counter poor mental health outcomes including death by suicide. While previously reported incidents generally involve male football players, recent incidents suggest changing trends in frequency, sport, and sex. This research aims to summarize the breadth and limitations of existing research on death by suicide among U.S. collegiate student-athletes. Participants and Methods: This scoping review followed Joanna Briggs Institute guidance. A final sample of 19 research studies were identified through a comprehensive search including APA PsychINFO, PubMed, MEDLINE Complete, SPORTDiscus, and CINAHL databases and Gray Literature sources.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; university; Mental health; scoping review; student-athletes