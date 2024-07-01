Abstract

In the United States, people living in deprived urban areas and persons in certain minoritized groups are often exposed to violence and affected with asthma, and epidemiologic studies have shown a link between exposure to violence (ETV) and asthma throughout the lifespan. Indeed, ETV at the individual, intrafamilial and community levels has been linked to asthma in children and adults. In this review, we discuss the evidence for a causal relation between ETV and asthma, emphasizing findings published in the last five years. Interpretation of the available evidence is limited by variable quality of the assessment of ETV or asthma, potential recall and selection bias, inability to estimate the relative contribution of various types of violence to the observed associations, lack of objective biomarkers of asthma or asthma endotypes, and inconsistent consideration of potential confounders or modifiers of the ETV-asthma link. Despite such limitations, the aggregate evidence from studies conducted in different locations and populations suggests that ETV affects asthma and asthma outcomes, and that this is explained by direct physiologic effects of violence-related distress and indirect effects (e.g., through risky health behaviors or co-morbidities). Thus, large prospective studies with careful assessment of specific types of ETV, key covariates and comorbidities (including mental illness), and asthma are needed to advance this field. Such research efforts should not preclude screening for maltreatment in children with asthma and ETV-related depression and anxiety in adolescents and adults with asthma. Further, vigorous policies are needed to curtail violence, as such policies could benefit patients with asthma while saving lives.

