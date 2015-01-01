|
Citation
|
Chen SE, Chick CF, O'Hara R. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39072760
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Trauma exposure (TE) and cognitive flexibility (CF) are risk factors for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). However, it is unknown whether these risk factors contribute to mechanisms associated with distinct categories of SITBs. The current study examined the potential moderating role of TE in the relationships between CF and multiple SITBs, including active suicidal ideation (SI), passive SI, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and history of suicide attempt (SA), among pre-adolescent children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; suicidal ideation; non-suicidal self-injury; cognitive flexibility; trauma exposure