Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Trauma exposure (TE) and cognitive flexibility (CF) are risk factors for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). However, it is unknown whether these risk factors contribute to mechanisms associated with distinct categories of SITBs. The current study examined the potential moderating role of TE in the relationships between CF and multiple SITBs, including active suicidal ideation (SI), passive SI, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and history of suicide attempt (SA), among pre-adolescent children.



METHODS: A total of 11,326 children from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study were included in the present study. SITBs and TE were measured by the Kiddy Schedule for Affective Disorder and Schizophrenia (KSADS). CF was measured using the NIH Cognitive Toolbox.



RESULTS: Cumulative TE moderated the relationship of CF to active SI. Higher CF was associated with lower odds of current SI in children with a single lifetime TE, but not in children without trauma or with two or more TE. As a main effect, two or more TE predicted higher odds of active SI, passive SI, and lifetime SA, but not NSSI. Higher CF was associated with lower odds of passive SI, with effects not moderated by trauma exposure.



CONCLUSION: The current results clarify previously inconsistent findings about the relationship of CF to SI by identifying cumulative TE as a moderator. CF served as a protective factor against SI, but only in children with a single lifetime trauma. Implications for screening and treatment targets of children at risk for distinct categories of SITBs are discussed.

