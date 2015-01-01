Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Occupational therapists support children with self-regulation needs to engage in meaningful occupations at home, school, and in the community. However, little is known about how Australian practitioners perceive their role working with children with self-regulation needs in the Australian healthcare context. Therefore, we explored the contemporary practice experiences of Australian occupational therapists working with children 4-12 years referred for self-regulation support, to better understand elements constituting efficacious service delivery to enhance occupational engagement.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive design, underpinned by constructivism and relativism, was implemented to address the research aim. Occupational therapists were recruited online to participate in audio-recorded focus groups and interviews. The audio recordings were anonymised, transcribed verbatim, and analysed through reflexive thematic analysis.



CONSUMER AND COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: No consumers were involved in the study design or analysis.



FINDINGS: Four themes were generated, encapsulating the experience of 13 occupational therapists working with children with self-regulation needs: (1) navigating the complexities of self-regulation, (2) intervening to support the child and surrounding systems, (3) bringing the occupational therapy perspective to the self-regulation puzzle, and (4) working within an evolving practice context. Themes 1-3 describe specific processes that all occurred within the context of Theme 4. Overall, participants detailed successful practice to support children with self-regulation needs to participate in meaningful occupations that required person-centredness, collaboration, coaching, and adaptability of therapists responding to different stakeholder demands.



CONCLUSION: Self-regulation is a complex area of practice, and occupational therapists have a key role in supporting occupational engagement by balancing the child's needs with those of family, other stakeholders, and funding bodies.



FINDINGS support occupational therapists and decision-makers advocating for the unique role of occupational therapy in supporting self-regulation in childhood as part of a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach. Specific consideration must also be given to ways that current funding schemes in Australia enable occupational therapy services for children with self-regulation needs. PLAIN LANGUAGE SUMMARY: Controlling emotions and behaviours is sometimes called 'self-regulation'. Some children find this hard and need help from an occupational therapist, who knows a lot about the body and the systems within it. A lot of occupational therapists in Australia help children with their self-regulation. There is not much known about how these therapists see their role in working with these children. We wanted to understand what it is like for occupational therapists who help children, between 4 and 12 years old, with their self-regulation. We interviewed 13 occupational therapists from across Australia and analysed what they said. The data showed four main points: (1) understanding the challenges of self-regulation, (2) helping the child and their environment, (3) using an occupational therapy approach to solve self-regulation issues, and (4) working in a changing practice environment. The therapists described how important it is to focus on the child, work together with many people like caregivers and teachers, and being flexible. They talked about how they balance the needs of the child, family, and funding bodies, which could sometimes be tricky. The study shows the things that therapists are doing when working with children who need help with their self-regulation and the things that therapists find hard working in this space. The results of the study can be used by people who advocate for services that help children and by people who make decisions about Australia's healthcare. One way the study can be used is to think about how current funding schemes do or do not allow different people and professions to work together to support children's self-regulation. Even though there were some limitations, such as a low response rate due to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did interview therapists from different parts of Australia who work in different settings to each other.

