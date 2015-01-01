Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In healthcare settings, physical and verbal attacks are commonly encountered in the workplace among healthcare providers. Patients and patients' relatives and friends have been reported to be the perpetrators of workplace violence. Among all healthcare settings, emergency department (ED) have been designated as high-risk settings for violence, where more than one-quarter of emergency physicians reported that they were victims of physical assault. This study aimed to report the prevalence of workplace violence against emergency medicine physicians in military and non-military hospitals in Jeddah city.



METHODOLOGY: A cross-sectional design has been used in this study. An electronic questionnaire was developed through the Google Form Platform and it included demographic data, the occurrence of verbal or physical violence in the workplace to participants, how many times they experienced this violence, the time of incidents, the location either inside or outside the hospital, whether the perpetrators were mostly patients, patient families, or friends, and whether they reported any violence or not. Categorical variables were used to describe frequencies and percentages, while descriptive statistics such as mean and 95% Confidence Interval (95% CI) were used to summarize the scale variables. P < 0.05 was considered for statistically significant differences.



RESULTS: Among the 100 participants, 76 experienced either physical or verbal violence, or both. The remaining 24 did not experience any sort of violence. 83% of the physicians who have been physically violated were working in non-military hospitals. Of the 72 participants who had experienced verbal violence, 51 (70.8%) were working in a non-military hospital, while 21 (29.2%) were in a military hospital. The most common reason for not reporting was that the participants felt that reporting the violence incidence was useless. Moreover, 92% of participants chose "Train healthcare workers to deal with violent attacks" as a suggested helpful factor in decreasing the number of work-related violence. In addition, "Education of the public" and "Raising awareness of healthcare workers" were chosen as helpful factors as well by 91% and 90% of participants, respectively.



CONCLUSION: This revealed that physicians in non-military hospitals experience higher levels of violence compared to their military counterparts. However, it is concerning that instances of violence are substantially under-reported across both military and non-military healthcare facilities.

Language: en