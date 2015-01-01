|
Citation
|
Dang M, Chen Y, Ji JS, Zhang Y, Chen C, Zhang Z. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2055.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39080574
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health in the elderly has multiple determinants, and studies indicate household and family composition, economic status, and family support are key factors. However, these are difficult to modify, and better lifestyle for the elderly can be a possible intervention. The current study examined the mediating role of lifestyle in the association between these three types of the household and family composition (living alone, living with a spouse, and living with children) and mental health in older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Depression; Aged, 80 and over; Older adults; Loneliness; *Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Family Characteristics; *Life Style; Beijing; Cognitive function; Household and family composition; Life state; Lifestyle; Loneliness/psychology