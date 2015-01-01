Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women is a distressing issue particularly when they are infertile. Nevertheless, many women who are infertile and exposed to violence continue their marriage and justify such choice.



AIM: The current study aimed to assess the prevalence of violence against infertile women and its associated factors. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study involved 364 Egyptian women with primary infertility; they were randomly selected from the assisted reproductive technique unit of Al-Azhar University's International Islamic Center for Population Studies and Research. The data were collected through an interview questionnaire including the Infertile Women's Exposure to Violence Determination Scale (IWEVDS), socio-demographic, conception, and community-related factors.



RESULTS: Moderate/high violence level was detected among 50.5% (95% CI = 45.3- 55.8%) of the studied infertile women, the mean ± SD of total score of IWEVDS was 48.27 ± 21.6. Exclusion was the most frequent type of violence among them. Binary logistic regression revealed that wives who had lower-educated husbands, lived in low-income families, had undergone prior IVF treatment, and who perceived gender inequality acceptance in society were more likely to expose to violence than others (OR = 3.76, 4.25, 2.05, and 2.08 respectively) (P value < 0.05).



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS: Infertile women have frequent exposure to different types of violence and many factors were implicated in such condition. Despite exposure to violence, infertile women refused divorce because they had no alternative financial sources as well as they were afraid of loneliness. A community mobilization approach to control this problem through a collaboration of all stakeholders is recommended.

Language: en