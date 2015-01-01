SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Deck SL, Quas JA, Powell MB. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595241270046

PMID

39073088

Abstract

Although adolescents are at elevated risk of sexual victimisation, very limited research has focused on how best to interview suspected adolescent victims. The current study was conducted to lay the groundwork for the development of best-practice interviewing approaches with adolescents when sexual victimisation is suspected. Expert interviewers with experience and knowledge in interviewing suspected adolescent victims were asked about common challenges they encounter with adolescent interviewees and how they tailor their interviews for this population. The findings indicated that adolescents are often reluctant to disclose, and the strategies the interviewers use to meet the unique needs of adolescents hinge on respecting each adolescent as a relatively autonomous and independent person. Identifying which strategies expert interviewers use is a fruitful starting point for future experimental research that can test and ultimately develop evidence-based practices for this population, which is necessary to help interviewers interact with suspected adolescent victims in ways that align with their psychosocial and cognitive maturity.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; sexual abuse; forensic interviews

