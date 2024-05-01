|
Citation
|
Grubic N, Khattar J, De Rubeis V, Banack HR, Dabravolskaj J, Maximova K. CJC pediatric and congenital heart disease 2024; 3(3): 98-101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39070954
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In Canada, one-third of children do not enjoy a safe and healthy childhood. This ranks Canada in the bottom 25% of affluent countries for child mental and physical well-being. Childhood maltreatment, which encompasses all types of physical and emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect, negligence, and exploitation, is a serious public health problem in Canada and globally.
Language: en