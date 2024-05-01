Abstract

In Canada, one-third of children do not enjoy a safe and healthy childhood. This ranks Canada in the bottom 25% of affluent countries for child mental and physical well-being. Childhood maltreatment, which encompasses all types of physical and emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect, negligence, and exploitation, is a serious public health problem in Canada and globally.



Experiencing childhood maltreatment can have enduring effects on health throughout the life course. These effects may include the adoption of risky health behaviours, poor mental and physical health, and chronic inflammation. In turn, these factors can lead to increases in body weight, which may have downstream consequences, including the risk of adult obesity and other chronic diseases (eg, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease). Given the high prevalence of obesity in Canada, the identification of early-life contributing factors, such as childhood maltreatment, is needed to promote healthy development and reduce the burden of chronic disease. Understanding the relationship between childhood maltreatment and health outcomes is important to inform the development of social policies and programmes that aim to ensure a safe and happy childhood for all children in Canada. ...

