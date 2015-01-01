Abstract

Forest ecosystems face increasing wildfire threats, demanding prompt and precise detection methods to ensure efficient fire control. However, real-time forest fire data accessibility and timeliness require improvement. Our study addresses the challenge through the introduction of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) based forest fire database (UAVs-FFDB), characterized by a dual composition. Firstly, it encompasses a collection of 1653 high-resolution RGB raw images meticulously captured utilizing a standard S500 quadcopter frame in conjunction with a RaspiCamV2 camera. Secondly, the database incorporates augmented data, culminating in a total of 15560 images, thereby enhancing the diversity and comprehensiveness of the dataset. These images were captured within a forested area adjacent to Adana Alparslan Türkeş Science and Technology University in Adana, Turkey. Each raw image in the dataset spans dimensions from 353 × 314 to 640 × 480, while augmented data ranges from 398 × 358 to 640 × 480, resulting in a total dataset size of 692 MB for the raw data subset. In contrast, the augmented data subset accounts for a considerably larger size, totaling 6.76 GB. The raw images are obtained during a UAV surveillance mission, with the camera precisely angled a -180-degree to be horizontal to the ground. The images are taken from altitudes alternating between 5 - 15 meters to diversify the field of vision and to build a more inclusive database. During the surveillance operation, the UAV speed is 2 m/s on average. Following this, the dataset underwent meticulous annotation using the advanced annotation platform, Makesense.ai, enabling accurate demarcation of fire boundaries. This resource equips researchers with the necessary data infrastructure to develop innovative methodologies for early fire detection and continuous monitoring, enhancing efforts to protect ecosystems and human lives while promoting sustainable forest management practices. Additionally, the UAVs-FFDB dataset serves as a foundational cornerstone for the advancement and refinement of state-of-the-art AI-based methodologies, aiming to automate fire classification, recognition, detection, and segmentation tasks with unparalleled precision and efficacy.

