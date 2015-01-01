Abstract

Human Factors Engineers need accurate anthropometric data to design military equipment that is safe, comfortable and enables performance under extreme operational conditions and in the most severe environments. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) acknowledges that its current anthropometry dataset is becoming increasingly unrepresentative of today's Armed Forces personnel, particularly women and minority ethnic groups. To address this issue, MOD has launched a new, comprehensive anthropometry survey. Whilst this survey has the potential to benefit the design of all new military equipment and clothing, the principal driver for the study is the development of new body armour for the UK's Armed Forces personnel. This paper describes the requirements underpinning this survey, with a focus on body armour; the planned solution; and the results of Pilot Studies that have tested the robustness, reliability and accuracy of the measurement technologies and procedures. The work reported in this paper has been funded by the MOD's Defence Innovation Unit.Practitioner statement: The UK Ministry of Defence has launched a new, comprehensive anthropometry survey, in acknowledgement of the fact that its current anthropometry dataset is becoming increasingly unrepresentative of today's Armed Forces personnel. This paper describes the requirements underpinning the survey, the planned solution and the result of Pilot Studies.

Language: en