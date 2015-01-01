Abstract

Background: Trauma can give rise to mental health problems and emotional and interpersonal difficulties, which in turn can perpetuate the cycle of trauma and adversity for future generations. However, little is known about the prevalence and potential effects of trauma and trauma-related mental health problems among parents.



OBJECTIVE: The primary goal of this study was to examine childhood and adulthood trauma and trauma-related symptoms among mothers of children aged between 6 and 18. We also conducted exploratory analyses of their potential relationship with children's emotional and behavioural problems.



METHOD: A total of 817 mothers living with a child aged between 6 and 18 in Taiwan completed standardized self-report assessments of trauma exposure, trauma-related symptoms, and children's emotional and behavioural problems. A subsample (n = 256) also provided follow-up data after six months.



RESULTS: Most surveyed mothers reported at least one childhood traumatic event (74.79%) and one adulthood traumatic event (78.70%); 4.4% met the ICD-11 criteria for PTSD, and 12.1% for complex PTSD; 11.4% reported clinically significant dissociative symptoms. Mothers' complex PTSD and dissociative symptoms were cross-sectionally correlated with children's emotional and behavioural problem (rs = .186 to.239, p < .001). After controlling for possible confounding variables and baseline scores, mothers' childhood non-betrayal trauma reported at baseline was found to be a predictor of children's emotional and behavioural problems reported at follow up.



CONCLUSION: This study is the first to provide data regarding childhood and adulthood trauma and trauma-related disorders, including ICD-11 complex PTSD, among mothers in the community. It calls for more studies to understand the potential effects of intergenerational trauma.

Language: en