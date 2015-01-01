Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) pose a significant public health burden, and more than half of these fatalities are attributed to vulnerable road users (VRUs). This study aimed to evaluate the epidemiology and outcomes of severe RTIs in Korea by focusing on different types of road users.



METHODS: This is nationwide retrospective observational study. Using data from the Korean Nationwide Severe Trauma Registry, this study analyzed severe RTI cases from 2016 to 2020. The study included EMS-treated severe trauma patients, defining severe RTI as cases with an injury severity score (ISS) ≥16 or out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). The main variable of interest was the road user type, classified as motor vehicle occupants (MVOs), pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists. Trends and injury characteristics by road user type were analyzed, and multivariate logistic regression was conducted to calculate the adjusted odds ratios (AORs) and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs) of road user type for in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: Of the 143,021 EMS-treated severe trauma cases, 24,464 were included in this study. Pedestrians represented the largest group (n = 8,782; 35.9 %). More than half of the patients died (n = 12,620, 51.6 %), and a high proportion of patients had OHCA (n = 10,048, 41.1 %). There was no significant change in the overall severe RTI numbers from 2016 to 2020, but a decrease in pedestrian cases and an increase in motorcyclist cases were noted (both p for trend<0.05). Low usage of safety devices was observed (28.2 % of motor vehicle occupants used seat belts, 35.9 % of motorcyclists used helmets, and 9.6 % of bicyclists used helmets). Head injuries were most common, particularly among bicyclists (77.0 %) and motorcyclists (69.8 %). Compared to motor vehicle occupants, pedestrians (AOR [95 % CI] 1.12 [1.04-1.20]) and others (AOR [95 % CI] 1.30 [1.02-1.65]) had higher odds of mortality, while motorcyclists (AOR [95 % CI] 0.64 [0.59-0.69]) and bicyclists (AOR [95 % CI] 0.68 [0.60-0.76]) had lower odds of mortality.



CONCLUSION: We found varying trends and injury characteristics in severe RTIs according to road user type. Adapting prevention strategies for evolving road user patterns, with particular attention to increasing safety device usage and addressing the high mortality associated with severe RTIs are warranted.

