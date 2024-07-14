Abstract

Physical education classes can be a place where both bullying and harassment take place, and a powerful strategy is needed to prevent it. The present study analyses bullying and students' behaviour as active or passive observers in a general educational context and physical education lessons. A sample of 958 adolescents aged 12 to 18 was studied. A questionnaire was used to analyse the victimisation and the bullying and behaviour observed. The results showed a lower incidence rate than that observed in other studies in physical education classes with a higher level of perpetration by boys than by girls and a more active rejection of aggression by victims and girls. On the other hand, passive attitudes were greater among perpetrators and boys. The observers' attitudes were similar in both contexts. The scenario in which this subject takes place could reduce the risk of these phenomena occurring. Therefore, physical education teachers should analyse these behaviours and intervene, especially when creating awareness in boys.

Language: en