Abstract

BACKGROUND: The treatment of aggressive behavior and agitation in pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the emergency department is topical and challenging. CASE PRESENTATION: We described an adolescent with autism spectrum disorder treated ten times in the pediatric emergency department for severe episodes of aggressiveness and agitation. After resolving the acute phase of these behavioural crises, sedation was maintained with a continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine to prevent the resurgence of agitation and to organize discharge properly, considering the family's needs. The continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine allowed the patient to remain asleep most of the time during his stay at the emergency department. No adverse events were recorded.



CONCLUSIONS: The continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine could represent a safe and valuable tool to facilitate the permanence of the patient in the PED.

Language: en