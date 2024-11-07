SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cozzi G, Zago A, Poropat F, Rabach I, Barbi E, Amaddeo A. Children (Basel) 2024; 11(7).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/children11070833

PMID

39062282

PMCID

PMC11276318

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The treatment of aggressive behavior and agitation in pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the emergency department is topical and challenging. CASE PRESENTATION: We described an adolescent with autism spectrum disorder treated ten times in the pediatric emergency department for severe episodes of aggressiveness and agitation. After resolving the acute phase of these behavioural crises, sedation was maintained with a continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine to prevent the resurgence of agitation and to organize discharge properly, considering the family's needs. The continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine allowed the patient to remain asleep most of the time during his stay at the emergency department. No adverse events were recorded.

CONCLUSIONS: The continuous infusion of dexmedetomidine could represent a safe and valuable tool to facilitate the permanence of the patient in the PED.


Language: en

Keywords

aggressivity; continuous sedation; dexmedetomidine; pediatric emergency department; sedation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print