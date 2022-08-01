|
Citation
Palmiere C, Scarpelli MP. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 113-116.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
DOI
PMID
39054993
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Interest in cannabis-based medicines has risen importantly in recent years due to the wide range of potential uses. On the other hand, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) impairs driving performance and other safety-sensitive tasks. Under the Swiss law, use of cannabis with a THC content of at least 1% is generally prohibited. However, the Swiss Parliament has decided to lift the ban on cannabis-based medicines from 1 August 2022. Hence, exceptional authorisation from the Federal Office of Public Health is no longer required for cannabis-based medicine prescription. Accordingly, general practitioners may prescribe these medicines (e.g. 'magistral preparations', i.e. a medicinal preparation prepared on prescription by a pharmacist). On the other hand, prescribing physicians must inform their patients that cannabis-based medicines may affect momentary ability to drive and general fitness-to-drive.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Automobile Driving/legislation & jurisprudence; *Dronabinol; *Medical Marijuana/therapeutic use; cannabis-based medicines; Fitness-to-drive; Prescription; Switzerland