Abstract

The significant rise in the prevalence of mental health disorders among school children and adolescents in Lebanon and conflict zones necessitate immediate interventions. Despite this elevated prevalence, such communities currently lack effective programs which clearly identify the concepts of mental health promotion and prevention among school children. Addressing this gap, our paper aims to propose a contextual model and framework for educators, researchers and policy-makers. The proposed model includes 3-levels comprising set of actions and interventions. Interventions adopted at each level should be fine-tuned to produce a caring and supportive learning environment that effectively incorporates the three essential domains of student's mental health: promoting mental health protective factors, notably social and emotional learning (SEL) and resilience, as well as preventing mental health disorders (MHD). Interventions set at each level are elaborated in the framework and linked to the corresponding segments present in the school environment to include teachers, family, community, media, and policymakers. The framework also extends these interventions to encompass the core competencies of SEL, resilience, as well as the prevention of the most prevalent mental health disorders in conflict zones.

