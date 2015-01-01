Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is common among persons with physical disabilities as they face several physical, social, psychological, and economic problems. They are at risk for suicidal thoughts, behaviors, and death by suicide. We aimed to systematically review empirically published articles and identify the associated factors of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in persons with physical disabilities.



METHODS: A systematic search was carried out on the literature published from January 1, 2000 to January 19, 2023 in PubMed, Cochrane, Web of Science, Google Scholar, Shodh Ganga, and so on. All the synonyms of keywords or MeSH terms for suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and physical disability were used. Two hundred thirty-six articles were found, and after following inclusion and exclusion criteria, 12 remained.



RESULT: The associated factors of suicidal behavior were disability status (11/12 studies), burdensomeness (8/12 studies), felt stigma (4/12 studies), depressive symptoms (6/12 studies), loneliness (2/12 studies), lack of social and emotional connectedness (2/12 studies), long-term physical or mental disability (2/12 studies), congenital disability (1/12 studies), and aggression (1/12 studies).



CONCLUSION: Timely, evidence-based, low-cost interventions can provide great assistance and address the specific needs of this vulnerable population as they have higher risk for suicidal behavior.

Language: en