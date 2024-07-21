|
Citation
|
Pireddu A, Bedini A, Lombardi M, Ciribini ALC, Berardi D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39063408
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Increasingly, information technology facilitates the storage and management of data useful for risk analysis and event prediction. Studies on data extraction related to occupational health and safety are increasingly available; however, due to its variability, the construction sector warrants special attention. This review is conducted under the research programs of the National Institute for Occupational Accident Insurance (Inail).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; meta-analysis; machine learning; prediction models; construction industry; clustering; *Construction Industry; *Data Mining/methods; *Occupational Health; *Safety Management/methods; data mining; principal component analysis (PCA); smart technology (ST); state of the art.; workplace safety