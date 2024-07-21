|
Machado B, de Faria PL, Araújo I, Caridade S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
39063409
BACKGROUND: The pervasive use of technology, especially among adolescents, has enabled cyber communication and brought many advantages but also led to potential violence. The issue of cyber interpersonal violence (CIV) impacting young individuals is increasingly recognized as a matter of public health; however, little is known about adolescents' perspectives of the phenomenon. This study explores adolescents' perspectives on CIV. It seeks to understand their interpretations of abuse, victim impact and reactions, violence escalation, gender issues, victimization and perpetration patterns, and bystander roles.
Humans; Child; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; Internet; Adolescent; adolescents; mental health; public health; Portugal; *Focus Groups; Crime Victims/psychology/statistics & numerical data; cyber violence; Cyberbullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; digital practices; interpersonal violence; Violence/psychology