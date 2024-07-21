SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dragone M, Bacchini D, Esposito C, Affuso G, De Angelis G, Stasolla F, De Luca Picione R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph21070883

PMID

39063460

PMCID

PMC11277227

Abstract

School bullying represents a widespread expression of violence in the peer context. Guided by the social-ecological model, this study investigated the longitudinal and transactional pathways linking domestic and neighborhood/community violence exposure (through direct victimization and witnessing), self-serving cognitive distortions (CDs), and school bullying perpetration. Furthermore, consistent with the previous literature, we tested the cognitive desensitization process that could develop in response to chronically violent contexts. Two four-wave cross-lagged panel mediation models were tested in a sample of 778 high school students (28.1% males; M(age) [Time 1; T1] = 14.20, SD = 0.58). The results showed differential effects of multiple contexts and forms of violence exposure, with domestic violence victimization and community violence witnessing being associated with self-serving CDs and bullying perpetration over time. Moreover, significant associations between CDs and bullying perpetration over time were found, with bidirectional effects for each of these longitudinal patterns. Finally, self-serving CDs significantly mediated the relationships between both domestic violence victimization and community violence witnessing and school bullying perpetration. These findings highlight the need to consider school bullying as a social phenomenon stemming from a complex and bidirectional interplay between individuals and the environments they inhabit, confirming a basic postulate that "violence breeds violence".


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Cognition; adolescence; Longitudinal Studies; Violence/psychology; *Schools; *Bullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Crime Victims/psychology/statistics & numerical data; bullying perpetration; community violence exposure; domestic violence exposure; Exposure to Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; self-serving cognitive distortions; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print