|
Citation
|
Firestine A, Murrell AJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39063483
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Food insecurity is pervasive in Allegheny County, as one in five residents experiences food insecurity. Food insecurity is linked to chronic health conditions like heart disease and hypertension and disproportionately affects women in the United States, particularly women who are head of household. There are multiple dimensions used to measure regional disparities in food accessibility. Prior research has examined the linkages between food access and food insecurity, and this study aims to explore further the relationship between equitable access to sustainable and affordable food sources. This study examines food outlets in Allegheny County to determine if there is a significant relationship between food outlet availability and food insecurity. Both the presence and accessibility of these food outlets were examined. To measure accessibility, the walking distance to the nearest public transportation stop was calculated for each public transportation stop. The minimum distance to each food outlet was compared to food insecurity rates on a census tract level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Illinois; Sex Factors; disparities; well-being; *Built Environment/statistics & numerical data; *Food Insecurity; built environment; food insecurity; Food Supply/statistics & numerical data; food systems; gender equality; Residence Characteristics/statistics & numerical data; social sustainability; Supermarkets; transportation; Transportation/statistics & numerical data; Vulnerable Populations/statistics & numerical data; walkability