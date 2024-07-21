Abstract

Physical activity is a modifiable lifestyle behavior known for reducing symptoms of and being a risk factor for depression and mental health disorders. However, emerging adults (ages 18-25) struggle to meet recommended amounts. In this study, we explore the association between physical activity, depressive symptoms, and health factors in 137 Hispanic emerging adults. Using a cross-sectional survey design, sociodemographic information, depressive symptoms (CES-D score), physical activity (IPAQ score), body composition, and blood pressure measures were obtained. Statistical analyses included correlation and regression analyses. More than half of the participants demonstrated depressive symptomology (59.1%) and body fat percentage greater than 25% (64.2%). Body fat percentage, lean body mass, stress, and heart rate demonstrated notable associations with depressive symptoms and physical activity. When measured continuously and categorically, IPAQ was not a significant predictor of depressive symptoms. When used as a binary variable with a cutoff of 600 MET min/week, IPAQ score revealed a negative relationship with CES-D score (β = -0.169, SE = 2.748, p = 0.034). Our results indicate that a threshold of physical activity, 600 MET min/week, may confer protective effects against depressive symptoms. Future research should investigate the context and quality of physical activity to address mental health disparities in this underrepresented population.

Language: en