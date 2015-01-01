Abstract

Identifying phenotypes at high risk of suicidal behaviour is a relevant objective of clinical and translational research and can facilitate the identification of possible candidate biomarkers. We probed the potential association and eventual stability of neuropsychological profiles and serum BDNF concentrations with lifetime suicide ideation and attempts (LSI and LSA, respectively) in individuals with schizophrenia (SCZ) and schizoaffective disorder (SCA) in a 2-year follow-up study. A secondary analysis was conducted on a convenience sample of previously recruited subjects from a single outpatient clinic. Retrospectively assessed LSI and LSA were recorded by analysing the available longitudinal clinical health records. LSI + LSA subjects consistently exhibited lower PANSS-defined negative symptoms and better performance in the BACS-letter fluency subtask. There was no significant association between BDNF levels and either LSI or LSA. We found a relatively stable pattern of lower negative symptoms over two years among patients with LSI and LSA. No significant difference in serum BDNF concentrations was detected. The translational viability of using neuropsychological profiles as a possible avenue for the identification of populations at risk for suicide behaviours rather than the categorical diagnosis represents a promising option but requires further confirmation.

