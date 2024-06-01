Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine if the prevalence of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition alcohol use disorder (AUD) differs between two groups with different age of onset of alcohol use and if endorsement of different AUD criteria differs between the two groups.



METHODS: A two-wave longitudinal prospective cohort survey conducted in Sweden (2017-2019) with a nationwide sample of 3,999 adolescents aged 15/16 years at baseline (T1), and 17/18 years at follow-up (T2); 2,778 current drinkers at T2 were analysed. Participants were categorized into early onset of drinking (drinking already at T1 54.3%) or late onset (not drinking at T1 but at T2, 45.8%). AUD was measured with questions corresponding to the 11 Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition criteria for AUD. Potential confounding factors measured at T1 were sex, sensation-seeking, impulsivity, emotional symptoms, peer problems, conduct problems, and hyperactivity.



RESULTS: The early onset group had a higher prevalence of AUD at T2 compared to the late onset group (36.3% vs. 23.1%, p <.001). The higher risk of AUD remained significant in a linear probability model with control for additional confounding factors (β = 0.080, p <.001). All individual criteria were reported more in the early onset group, and there was no evidence of differential item functioning.



DISCUSSION: The age of onset of alcohol use was a significant predictor of AUD in late adolescence among Swedish adolescents. Those with an earlier onset of alcohol use had a higher prevalence of AUD and of all individual criteria. The items in the scale were similarly predictive of AUD in both groups.

