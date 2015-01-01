Abstract

Violence against women is a global public health problem. CDC data shows 41% of US women have experienced intimate partner violence. Burn-related violence against women is an extremely confronting form of physical violence. The aim of this study was to describe the frequency, demographics, injury characteristics and outcomes of women admitted to US burn centers who have experienced burn violence compared to those with accidental burn injuries. 2008-2018 data was queried from the ABA Burn Quality Care Platform registry for patients that were women and ≥18 years old. Women who experienced an assault or accidental burn injury were included. Women who experienced self-harm were excluded. Descriptive/simple comparative statistics were used to describe/compare groups. 54,523 women met study inclusion criteria. 956 (2%) experienced burn violence. Women who experienced burn violence had a younger median [IQR] age (36 [27,48] vs 47 [32,61],p<0.0001), were Black/African American (44.5% vs. 22.4%,p< 0.0001), were covered by Medicaid (38.8% vs. 21.6%,p< 0.0001), had a higher median [IQR] %TBSA extent (6.0% [3,15.2] vs. 3.0% [1,7.3],p< 0.0001), a higher proportion with 3rd degree burns (35.4% vs. 28.9%,p<0.0001), and a higher proportion with TBSA >20% (18.2% vs. 6.7%,p<0.0001). Scald/flame injuries were the most frequent mechanism of injury. Women who experienced violence had a higher median [IQR] length of hospital stay (7.0 [2,18] vs. 4.0 [1,11] days, p< 0.0001), ICU stay (8.5 [2,27] vs. 4 [2,13] days,p< 0.0001), and mortality rate (5.7% vs 4.3%,p<0.04). The frequency of women who sustained burn violence appears small yet experience worse outcomes. Clinicians should be aware of these demographic/clinical characteristics to provide optimal care to this vulnerable population.

Language: en