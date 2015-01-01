Abstract

Research on subgroups of female college students who share similar experiences of childhood maltreatment (CM) and intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization is sparse. The primary aims of the current study are: (a) to identify subgroups of victims related to experience of psychological, physical, and sexual CM and IPV and (b) to test the association between subgroups and depressive and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity. Survey data was collected from 327 female students at a public university in the Northeast. Three distinct subgroups, that is, victimization classes, were found using Latent Class Analysis: A lifetime victimization class, comprised of females reporting high rates of CM and IPV across types (19.0% of the sample), a childhood victimization class (26.9%); and a low victimization class (54.1%). Depressive symptom severity was positively associated with lifetime and childhood, relative to low, victimization class membership. PTSD symptom severity was associated with the childhood victimization class relative to both lifetime and low victimization class. Subgroups of institutions of higher education (IHE) females who share CM and IPV victimization experiences are discernable. The co-occurrence of IPV and CM in female college students is not uncommon. PTSD symptom severity may be more related to CM than IPV in IHE female students.

Language: en