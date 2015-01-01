Abstract

Studies on the ways in which women implement coping strategies to recover from intimate partner violence have primarily focused on Western, non-collectivistic societies. To contribute to the scant literature on coping strategies among women in traditional-collectivistic societies, the current study applied the principles of Clinical Ethnographic Narrative Interview to analyze the experiences of 15 Palestinian-Arab citizens of Israel as these women confronted violence within marriage. This exploration is situated within the backdrop of entrenched collectivistic traditional norms and the broader context of the enduring Israeli-Arab conflict. An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis revealed three themes that translated into a transformative three-phase coping model. The first theme covers navigating violent relationships through avoidance, emotional encapsulation, and cognitive reframing. The second theme describes strategies to mitigate violence and its consequences, including escapist and immediate departure, sustained fulfillment of duties, and maintaining hope amid adversity. The third theme characterizes strategies aimed at achieving self-care and self-empowerment. The findings highlight the importance of acknowledging women's definition of coping and recovery within their cultural constraints as they chart their coping trajectories.

Language: en