BACKGROUND: The rate of suicide death has been increasing, making understanding risk factors of growing importance. While exposure to explicit suicide-related media, such as description of means in news reports or sensationalized fictional portrayal, is known to increase population suicide rates, it is not known whether prosuicide website forums, which often promote or facilitate information about fatal suicide means, are related to change in suicide deaths overall or by specific means.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to estimate the association of the frequency of Google searches of known prosuicide web forums and content with death by suicide over time in the United States, by age, sex, and means of death.



METHODS: National monthly Google search data for names of common prosuicide websites between January 2010 and December 2021 were extracted from Google Health Trends API (application programming interface). Suicide deaths were identified using the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), and 3 primary means of death were identified (poisoning, suffocation, and firearm). Distributed lag nonlinear models (DLNMs) were then used to estimate the lagged association between the number of Google searches on suicide mortality, stratified by age, sex, and means, and adjusted for month. Sensitivity analyses, including using autoregressive integrated moving average (ARIMA) modeling approaches, were also conducted.



RESULTS: Months in the United States in which search rates for prosuicide websites increased had more documented deaths by intentional poisoning and suffocation among both adolescents and adults. For example, the risk of poisoning suicide among youth and young adults (age 10-24 years) was 1.79 (95% CI 1.06-3.03) times higher in months with 22 searches per 10 million as compared to 0 searches. The risk of poisoning suicide among adults aged 25-64 was 1.10 (95% CI 1.03-1.16) times higher 1 month after searches reached 9 per 10 million compared with 0 searches. We also observed that increased search rates were associated with fewer youth suicide deaths by firearms with a 3-month time lag for adolescents. These models were robust to sensitivity tests.



CONCLUSIONS: Although more analysis is needed, the findings are suggestive of an association between increased prosuicide website access and increased suicide deaths, specifically deaths by poisoning and suffocation. These findings emphasize the need to further investigate sites containing potentially dangerous information and their associations with deaths by suicide, as they may affect vulnerable individuals.

