Foell A, Pitzer KA, Nebbitt V, Lombe M, Yu M, Villodas ML, Enelamah N, Lateef H. J. Natl. Med. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39068110
Youth exposed to community violence and neighborhood stressors report devastating mental health consequences. Black youth are at greater risk and experience community violence at rates higher than other youth populations. An underexplored mental health consequence is anxiety sensitivity, the fear of experiencing anxiety-related symptoms, which contributes to maladaptive coping strategies and the development and severity of other mental health problems. This study utilized structural equation modeling (SEM) to examine socio-ecological risk and protective factors associated with community violence exposure and anxiety sensitivity among low-income Black youth. Survey data are from a sample of 320 Black youth residing in public and subsidized housing in a Northeastern city in the United States.
Anxiety sensitivity; Black youth; Community violence exposure; Youth development