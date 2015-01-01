SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cho J, Sussman S, Kechter A, Vogel EA, Barrington-Trimis JL, Unger JB, Leventhal AM. J. Subst. Use 2024; 29(4): 554-561.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/14659891.2023.2183909

39055691

PMC11268834

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the extent to which drinking to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing pandemic-related life stressors are associated with alcohol use escalation among young adults.

METHODS: Respondents in Los Angeles, CA, USA (N=2,130) completed prospective cohort study surveys before (baseline; October 2018-November 2019; mean age: 19.7[SD=0.4) and during (follow-up; May-August 2020) the COVID-19 outbreak. Past 30-day drinking days and number of drinks per drinking day were assessed from baseline to follow-up. At follow-up, participants reported drinking to cope with social isolation and pandemic-related stressors.

RESULTS: Pandemic-related stressor prevalence ranged from 5.5% (evicted/lost home) to 72.6% (worried about education) and 27.1% drank to cope with social isolation during the pandemic. Respondents who did (vs. did not) report pandemic-related coping drinking were more likely to increase past 30-day drinking days and drinks per drinking day from baseline to follow-up after adjustment for possible confounders. Employment loss/reduction, financial problems, and perceived likelihood of contracting COVID-19 or handling the pandemic poorly were each associated with increases in drinking days or drinks per drinking day.

CONCLUSIONS: Experiencing certain life stressors and drinking to cope with social isolation may be associated with drinking escalation among young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.


COVID-19 pandemic; alcohol use; pandemic-related stressor; young adulthood

