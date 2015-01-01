Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Some evidence suggests that cannabis may be a safer substitute for other drugs. Historically, sober living houses (SLHs) have been abstinence-based environments designed for individuals in recovery to live with others in recovery. However, the evolving legal landscape around cannabis use has left SLH operators and managers in a difficult position regarding policies related to cannabis use among residents. The primary aim of this study was to examine how cannabis use relates to alcohol use, other drug use, and related problems among SLH residents.



METHODS: Baseline (N = 557), 6-month (n = 462), and 12-month (n = 457) data came from SLH residents living in 48 houses in Los Angeles, CA from 2018 to 2021. Longitudinal generalized estimating equation models tested associations between any past six-month cannabis use and alcohol and non-cannabis drug outcomes: any use, number of days of use, and any alcohol- or drug-related problems. Final models adjusted for baseline age, sex, race-and-ethnicity, inpatient substance use treatment, and alcohol/drug use days, and time-varying 12-step attendance and percent of social network using drugs/alcohol heavily.



RESULTS: At baseline, 107 (19.2 %) residents reported cannabis use in the past six months. At 12 months, 80 (17.5 %) residents reported cannabis use in the past six months. Across all timepoints, any vs. no past six-month cannabis use was related to significantly (P < 0.05) higher odds of past-month alcohol use (OR = 3.85, 95 % CI: 2.65, 5.59); more drinking days in the past six months (IRR = 1.76, 95 % CI: 1.40, 2.21); higher odds of alcohol problems (OR = 2.74, 95 % CI: 1.99, 3.76); higher odds of past-month drug use (OR = 10.41, 95 % CI: 6.37, 17.00); more drug use days in the past six months (IRR = 1.86, 95 % CI: 1.40, 2.49); and higher odds of drug problems (OR = 14.99, 95 % CI: 9.91, 22.68).



CONCLUSIONS: During each assessment period, almost one-fifth of individuals residing in sample of California sober living houses report using cannabis in the past six months. Cannabis does not appear to work as a substitute for alcohol or other drugs in this population because cannabis use is related to increased risk of alcohol and other drug use and problems. SLH managers and operators should consider potential harm that could result from house policies that fail to address cannabis use.

Language: en